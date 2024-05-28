University provides full results of student who killed herself

The Management of the Ebonyi State University has said the institution had no hand in the death of Favour Ugwuka, a final year student of the Department of English and Literary Study of the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Chigozie Ogbu, made the clarification on Monday in Abakaliki during a press conference.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Ugwuka was reportedly found dead at the back of her hostel, Ishieke axis of the institution on May 22.

Some media houses had reported that the deceased allegedly committed suicide for failing a particular course, which made her not to graduate with her mates.

The Vice-Chancellor described her death as “unfortunate” and noted that the deceased failed to complain to the management about her predicament.

Ogbu said: “The university has a system where, if after exams a student feels that he or she is marked down or that the lecturer is victimising him or her, the student knows what to do.

“When a student is confident that a lecturer has deliberately marked him or her down, and that she is sure that she passed the exam, what the student does is to complain to the HOD or Dean and request for re-mark.

“If she had been victimised by a lecturer, she should have approached the school management.

“We have our Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee and if any lecturer is found victimising a student, such lecturer will definitely be sanctioned and called to order.

“The School Management in collaboration with the security agencies are still investigating the incident.”

On her academic performance, Prof. Ngozi Emeka-Nwobia, Dean, Faculty of Social Social Science and Humanity of the School, gave the analysis of Ugwuka’s results, saying that she was not performing well right from her 100 level.

According to Emeka-Nwobia: “I have the Certified True Copy of the results of Ugwuka with the registration number: EBSU/2018/89726, for the department, who registered in the year 2018/2019 and that is her first year.

“In the first semester, she offered nine courses, out of which she failed three courses and had a CGP of 1.78.

“In her second semester first year, she took eight courses.

“Out of the eight courses, she failed two and had a CGP of 1.75, thereby having a sessional CGP of 1.76.

“In the year 2021/2022, she took a total of 11 courses and failed two courses, making a GP of 1.83.

“In the second semester, she failed four courses, making a GP of 1.18.

“Total CGP for the session: 1.52.

“In her extra year, 2022/2023, she registered a total of six courses in the first semester and she passed all.

“In second semester, she registered a total of six courses and failed one, giving her a CGP of 2.84

“After the extra year, she had outstanding courses: ENG 224, ENG 416, ENG 422.

“The bone of contention is ENG 416.

“In 2021, she scored 40, which is a fail.

“She took it the second time in 2022/2023 and had 21, which is also a failure.”