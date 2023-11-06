Unity Bank MD tasks students on World Savings Day training

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Unity Bank Plc, Tomi Somefun has charged parents to take greater responsibility in supporting early child adoption of banking and savings culture as the bedrock for forging sustainable wealth creation for Nigerian child.

Somefun gave the charge while facilitating training for students of Kabayi Secondary School, Mararaba, Nasarawa State as a part of activities to mark this year’s World Savings Day.

“The government and parents must make it a priority to start nurturing Nigerian child for financial responsibility, savings culture and investment, This is the best approach to raising a generation of financially literate society with individuals who are disciplined, wealth creators to drive social and economic changes,” Somefun said.

Represented by the Group Head, Customer Engagement, Unity Bank Plc, Titilayo Abraham, Somefun also advocated for government-backed initiatives that aim to encourage parents to commit to inculcating a savings culture in their children.

She trained the students on the importance of savings and how to cultivate good financial habits that will lead to a rewarding and financially secure future.

The training, which was aimed at imparting the skills and knowledge of savings among the students, was also held across 31 other secondary schools across Nigeria, with Unity Bank’s representatives facilitating the training aimed at encouraging students to embrace savings culture from an early age.

ALSO READ:

Soldiers rescue woman from committing suicide

Coalition seeks Appeal Court judgment sacking senate minority whip reviewed

Mohbad: Sam Larry, Naira Marley granted bail after weeks in detention

World Savings Day is celebrated on October 31 every year and it is intended to promote the importance of savings while increasing public awareness on the importance of savings.

This year’s World Savings Day, observed on October 31st, 2023 was themed “Conquer your Tomorrow” to emphasize the role of savings in a financially secure future.

In Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria, Banker’s Committee and Money Deposit Banks in concert with Junior Achievement Nigeria, coordinates the activities for World Savings Day to engage the participation of Pupils and Students across primary and secondary schools nationwide.