UNIPORT speaks on video accusing lecturer of molesting student 

The University of Port Harcourt has described a viral video alleging that a lecturer in the university molested a female student as untrue.

The university spokesman, Dr. Sam Kpenu, made the position known in a statement in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Kpenu also described the allegation as “false and unfounded”.

He said: We are aware of a false allegation circulating online that a UNIPORT lecturer was seen in a viral video molesting a female student in his office.

“This allegation is untrue and baseless as there has been no reported incident of such nature involving any lecturer in the university.

Also Read:

“After a thorough investigation, the university confirms that the incident depicted in the viral video did not occur at UNIPORT or involve any of our staff member.”

Kpenu stated that the institution upholds the highest standard of integrity, ethics and professionalism.

He said: “UNIPORT does not condone any form of misconduct, especially those that impact the safety and well-being of our students.

“We remain dedicated to providing a safe and conducive learning environment for all members of our academic community.

“We appeal to the public and the media to be cautious and avoid spreading false information that can damage the reputation of individuals and institutions.”

It would be recalled that a video circulated online on Monday showed a man molesting a young female in an office environment.