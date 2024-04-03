UNIMAID VC speaks on killing of Lecturer inside office

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Prof. Aliyu Shugaba, has said that reports on some social media platforms on the killing of Dr. Abdulkadir Kamar, a Lecturer in the Department of Physical and Health Education, was contrary to the truth.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director, Radio and Public Relations, Professor Danjuma Gambo, on Tuesday.

The statement said: “The attention of Management of the University of Maiduguri has been drawn to numerous reports, rumours and misrepresentations, especially on the social media, regarding the recent, painful demise of Dr. Abdulkadir Kamar, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Physical and Health Education.

“We wish to clarify that on Monday, 1st April, 2024, Management received a report that his lifeless body was sighted in his office, following an alarm raised by members of his family.

“The police and other security agencies have already launched an investigation with a view to unravelling the circumstances surrounding his death.

“In view of the gravity of the matter, Management advises all staff and students to remain calm and go about their normal, legitimate businesses, as the University works closely with relevant security agencies to get to the root of the matter.

“Management also wishes to assure parents, guardians and other stakeholders that the University campus remains safe and secure for teaching, learning and community service.

“Management appreciates the numerous messages of sympathy and support from all its stakeholders in this moment of grief.”