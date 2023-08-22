Unilorin’s new students to resume in October, VC says

Prof. Wahab Egbewole, the Vice-Chancellor of University of Ilorin, has assured parents and other stakeholders that all newly-admitted students would resume for their various academic programmes in October.

The Vice Chancellor gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen on Monday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

He however did not mention the specific number of candidates offered admission, explaining that the admission exercise has been practically concluded.

The Vice-Chancellor said most of the successful candidates have been paying clearance fees to confirm the acceptance of their admission.

“The exercise went well as the University of Ilorin remains the most sought-after university in Nigeria, considering the number of candidates who applied for admissions into the university,” he said.

Egbewole congratulated all the successful candidates and charged them to always be of good conduct, obey the rules of the university and be good ambassadors of their respective homes and parents.

The Vice-Chancellor, who is also the Secretary-General, Association of West African Universities, noted that all arrangements were being perfected to have hitch-free rain semester examinations.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the university’s rain semester examinations began on Monday.