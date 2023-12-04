Unilorin unveils 48 new professors

The Management of University of Ilorin has announced the promotion of 48 of its academic staff members to the rank of professors.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Wahab Egbewole was said to have disclosed this at a meeting he held with the new professors at the university.

In a statement, Egbewole said that 59 others were also elevated to the rank of associate professor in the latest promotion exercise carried out by the institution.

The vice-chancellor, who is also the Secretary-General of Association of West African Universities (AWAU), said that the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, had approved the request of the university’s Appointments and Promotion Committee.

This, he said, culminated in the promotion of the new professors from their previous positions of readers/associate professors.

Egbewole further stated that the approval of the minister was necessitated by the absence of a properly-constituted Governing Council for the university, which ought to have discharged the responsibility.

He congratulated the new professors for attaining the peak of their careers, even as he expressed confidence in their dignity and competence.

The vice-chancellor, while stating that the promotions were meritorious and well-deserved, commended their dedication to the achievement of the institution’s corporate objectives through quality teaching, meaningful research and impactful community services.

He encouraged the newly-promoted dons not to rest on their oars, but work harder on their responsibilities so as to justify the confidence reposed in them by the authorities of the university and the society at large.

Speaking earlier, the Registrar, Mansur Alfanla, congratulated the new professors on their promotion to the pinnacle of the teaching career.

Responding on behalf of the newly-promoted professors, Prof. Jaiye Opadiji, of the Department of Computer Engineering, expressed profound gratitude to the vice-chancellor and the management for their consistent support which culminated in the attaining the peak of their career.

Opadiji said that they were not unaware of the expectations from them, assuring the management of their continued dedication to the services of the institution and humanity.

He also pledged their determination to intensify efforts toward advancing the university’s academic excellence and overall success.