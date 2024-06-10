UNILORIN research group bags N1.7bn grant to develop antibiotic alternative

In a commendable development, a research group of the University of Ilorin, UNILORIN, Innovative Veterinary Solutions For AntiMicrobial Resistance (INNOVET-AMR) 2 Research Group, has won a grant worth 1.6 million Canadian Dollars (about N1. 712,000,000) to develop innovative solutions for Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) in food-producing animals.

The grant was reportedly awarded by the International Development Research Centre (IDRC) of Canada.

This was made known by the leader of the Research Team, Dr. Ismail Ayoade Odetokun, during a visit to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, SAN, in his office recently.

Other team members include the Director of UNILORIN Veterinary Teaching Hospital, Prof. Ibrahim Adisa Raufu; Prof. Wasiu Jimoh, Dr Ismail Adeyemo, Dr Basiru Afisu, Dr Aremu Abdulfatai, and Dr Olayiwola Akeem Ahmed, all from the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine.

It was learnt that the UNILORIN group, collaborating with researchers from Spain’s Institute of Agrifood Research and Technology (IRTA) and the Royal Holloway University of London, UK, will focus on developing a bacteriocin-rich extract (BRE) as a potential antibiotic alternative.

Their project, titled “Bacteriocin-rich Extract from Engineered Lactic Acid Bacteria as an Antibiotic Alternative for Therapeutic and Prophylactic Use in Ruminants and Aquaculture (BAC4RumA),” aims to explore the effectiveness and economic benefits of BRE as a treatment and preventive measure against bacterial infections in livestock and aquaculture.

According to Odetokun, the project not only seeks to develop a patentable product but also plans to recruit four postgraduate students and participate in capacity-building initiatives throughout the 32-month project duration.