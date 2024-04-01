UNILORIN expels five, suspends 14 for examination malpractices, theft

Authorities of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, have expelled or rusticated 19 students, including six final-year students of the institution alleged to have been involved in various offences.

This was contained in a statement by the school’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, on Monday.

The statement said the approval of expulsion/rustication of the affected students by the Vice-Chancellor, Wahab Egbewole (SAN), was a sequel to the recommendations of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee at its 220th and 221st meetings.

The statement said that the affected students were penalised for offences ranging from misconduct, theft, examination malpractices, hostel bed-space racketeering and extortion, beating a fellow student, admission racketeering and assault.

It also said that penalties for the offences committed by the students included rustication for either one semester or one academic session and expulsion.

The affected students were at various academic levels, such as 100, 200, 300, and 400.

According to the statement, five of the students were expelled from the university for alleged examination malpractice and theft while 14 others were rusticated for one semester or a complete academic session.

Among the expelled students, according to the statement, were Amatokwu Evans of the Department of Art Education,

Nwachukwu Chinedu Joshua, Department of Biochemistry; Oshinboluro Temitope Joshua, Mathematics Department; Sulaimon Mayowa, Biochemistry; and Okanle Oluwatimileyin Samuel, Physiotherapy Department.

The expelled students were found guilty of being involved in alleged examination malpractices, theft, hostel bedspace racketeering and extortion, as well as admission racketeering and extortion.

Among those rusticated were Adebayo Adeleke, Performing Arts, Hassan Hanan Adebola, History and International Studies, Ayodele Samuel Koseunti, History and International Studies, Toki Opeyemi Ayomide, History and International Studies, Makinde Usman Ayomide, Linguistic and Nigeria Languages and Onibiyo Eniola Gideon, History and International Studies.

Others included; Badmus Rasheedat Ajoke, Chemistry, Afolayan Damilola, Mathematics, Ajibola Oluwaseyi Temiloluwa, Engineering & Technology, Akorede Isiaka Nifemi, Mathematics, Bolanta Taiye Zainab, Industrial Relations and Personnel Management, Elegede Favour Emmanuel, Physiology, Ojelabi Ibukunoluwa Micheal, Anatomy and Okeke Ruth Chinecherem, Performing Arts.