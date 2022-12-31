UNILAG releases cut-off marks for 2022/2023 admission

Authorities of the University of Lagos, Akoka on Friday released cut-off marks for 2022/2023 admission exercise.

However, a statement from the Information Unit of UNILAG did not state when the admission exercise will start.

It reads: “Members of the general public, especially prospective students, as well as their parents and guardian, are hereby informed that the University of Lagos has officially released the UTME merit admission cut-off marks for the 2022/2023 academic session.”

A breakdown of the cut-off marks revealed that Medicine and Surgery had the highest with 86.875, Law 80, Computer Science 82.125, Pharmacy 80.25, Mechanical Engineering 82.125, Systems Engineering 81.125, Electrical and Electronics Engineering 82 and Accounting.

Faculty of Arts cut-off marks are, Creative Arts 72.125, English Language 72, French 69.625, Russian 67.375, History and Strategic Studies 73.375, Linguistics/Igbo 69.375, Linguistics/Yoruba 66.375, Chinese 75.875, Linguistics 71.625, Philosophy 70.625 and Christian Religious Knowledge 71.5

College of Medicine, the cut-off are Dentistry 76.5, Medical Laboratory Science 77.25, Medicine and Surgery 86.875, Nursing Science 79.25, Pharmacology 76.75, Physiology 74, Physiotheraphy 78.5, Radiography 76.75.

Cut-off marks for Faculty of Education are Adult Education 64.75, Education Economics 69.625, Education Business 68, Education IRS 62, Education Igbo, Education English 74.25, Education Early Childhood 70.875, Education Yoruba 63.375, Education French 64, Education History 68.5, Education CRS 56.375, Education Geography 62.375, Educational Administration 65.125, Educational Foundations 67.5, Special Education 67, Health Education 52.875, Human Kinetics 61.75, Education Biology 64.875, Education Chemistry 58.875, Education Home Economics 57.25, Education Integrated Science 56.875, Education Mathematics 66.25, Education Physics 57.125 and Education Technology 60.625.

Faculty of Engineering cut-off are, Biomedical Engineering 79, Chemical & Petroleum Engineering 78.375, Civil & Environmental Engineering 76.875, Computer Engineering 82.5, Electrical & Electronics Engineering 82, 68.5, Mechanical Engineering 82.125, METALLURGICAL & Materials Engineering70.375, Petroleum & Gas Engineering 76.625, SURVEYING & GEOINFORMATICS ENGINEERING 71.87, and SYSTEMS ENGINEERING 81.125.

Cut-off marks for Faculty of Environmental Sciences are, ARCHITECTURE 78.25, BUILDING 68.5, ESTATE MANAGEMENT 67.625, QUANTITY SURVEYING71.125, and URBAN & REGIONAL PLANNING 65.375.

Faculty of Management Sciences cut-off are ACCOUNTING 80.375, ACTUARIAL. SCIENCE 72.625, BANKING & FINANCE 73.25, BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION 72.25, IRPM 71.875, INSURANCE 71, and TAXATION 62.375.

Faculty of Sciences cut-off are BIOCHEMISTRY 72.875, BOTANY 64.875, CELL BIOLOGY &GENETICS 69.5, CHEMISTRY 70.375, COMPUTER SCIENCE 82.125, GEOLOGY 70.875, GEOPHYSICS 71.875, MARINE BIOLOGY 68, FISHERIES 56.5, MATHEMATICS 72.875, INDUSTRIAL MATHEMATICS 71.5, STATISTICS 71.5, MICROBIOLOGY 72.125, and PHYSICS 67.75.

While cut-off marks for Social Sciences are ECONOMICS 78.375, ECONOMICS & DEVELOPMENT STUDIES 62.5, GEOGRAPHY 56.125, METEOROLOGY & CLIMATE SCIENCE 70.625, MASS COMMUNICATION 77.25, LIBRARY & INFORMATION SCIENCE 68.5, POLITICAL SCIENCE 70.75, PSYCHOLOGY 74, SOCIAL WORK 68.625, and SOCIOLOGY 73.5.