UNIJOS ready to host 2024 NUGA games 

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, said the University is ready to successfully host the National Association of Universities Games (NUGA) games next year.

He spoke in Jos on Wednesday when NUGA National officers visited him.

Ishaya, who was represented by Prof. Joash Amiputan, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), said that the University was putting facilities on ground to host what would be one of the best NUGA games in history.

He disclosed that the institution had contacted some philanthropists within and outside the country to support the hosting of the event.

He said: ”The management of BUA Cement has donated N250 million for the construction of lawn tennis and basketball courts of world standard.

”The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) will also build a world class indoor sports theatre which, we believe, will also form part of the facilities.

Also Read:

”We are reaching out to philanthropists to either build, or improve on the existing facilities we have.

”By the special grace of God, we are hoping that the NUGA games will hold between November and December 2024″.

Earlier, the Acting President of NUGA, Prof. Mohammed Bawa, had said that the officials were in Jos to assess the facilities on ground and level of readiness of the University ahead of the games.