UNDP visit exposed Boko Haram’s false narratives — Group

In a significant blow to Boko Haram’s propaganda machine, a recent visit by the United Nations Development Programme to North East Nigeria has exposed the terror group’s false narrative.

The delegation to the North East of Nigeria was led by Moncef Kartas, Head of Office and Stabilisation at UNDP Nigeria.

The visit revealed the critical insights that challenge Boko Haram’s claims and shed light on the group’s destructive and anti-Islamic agenda.

According to The Truth Alliance, a non-partisan organisation committed to promoting truth and justice, Boko Haram’s strength is waning, and their ideology is crumbling.

The group’s fighters are surrendering and seeking rehabilitation, and their reign of terror extends beyond violence to forced labour and denial of basic rights.

A statement on Monday by The Truth Alliance Spokesperson, Ahmed Mustapha, noted that the UNDP delegation’s account also highlights the progress made in rebuilding and stabilising the region.

During the visit, it was made clear that Boko Haram’s strength is waning, with fighters increasingly surrendering and seeking rehabilitation.

The Hajj Camp in Borno State, where former Boko Haram associates undergo screening and rehabilitation, stands as a testament to this reality.

The Truth Alliance emphasised that Boko Haram’s ideology is crumbling, with many insurgents now rejecting their former ways.

The account also revealed that unlike its claims of fighting for the people, Boko Haram’s reign of terror in reality “extends beyond violence, forcing people into labour without regard for freedom or basic rights”.

The UNDP also noted that the rehabilitation efforts for those who suffered under Boko Haram’s tyranny highlight the group’s disregard for human dignity.

“The Shehu of Borno’s firsthand account paints a grim picture of the insurgency’s impact on communities, bringing only death and destruction in defiance of the principles of Islam and humanity,” the statement read.

Ngala Local Government Area, once ravaged by Boko Haram, has witnessed a remarkable transformation, with the rebuilding of infrastructure, restoration of state services, and revitalisation of trade and economic activity.

Similarly, the Logumane community, once proud of its central mosque, has seen over 3,200 internally displaced persons return home, with the reconstruction of housing units, healthcare centers, schools, and police outposts.

To this end, the group emphasised that Boko Haram’s actions do not represent Islam and that their legacy is one of violence, oppression, and destruction.

The organisation also called on all Nigerians to reject the terror group’s ideology and support the government’s efforts to combat the insurgency and restore peace and development to the North East.

The Truth Alliance is dedicated to unmasking the truth behind violent and extremist groups, empowering communities to resist tyranny and violence.

Through education, outreach, and collaboration, the group strives to build a safer, more resilient society for all.

The “Time to Tell the Truth” campaign aims to expose the manipulation, deception, and brutality of extremist groups.