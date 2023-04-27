Umahi declares free tickets as Ebonyi Airport receives inaugural flight

The Ebonyi International Airport, named after President Muhammadu Buhari, has received its first flight landing.

The aircraft: Air Peace Hopper, 5N-BXF, from Abuja, landed at the Ebonyi International Airport at 3.48pm on Thursday.

This was amidst cheers from Ebonyi people gathered for the inaugural flight.

That was followed by another Air Peace flight from Lagos: Hopper 5N-BUY, which arrived about 30 minutes after.

Governor Umahi, who received the passengers, addressed the gathering in high spirit.

He recalled how badly neglected Ebonyi people were in the past, and attributed the present glories and achievements of the State to God’s providence.

He appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for his tremendous support towards the success of the Airport and other capital intensive projects in the State.

He also appreciated the State Executive Council, Legislature, Judiciary and all who contributed to the success of the airport.

Umahi specifically thanked his predecessor, Chief Martin Elechi, for providing him the door through which to excel.

He noted that the Airport would be handed over to the Federal Government for concessioning in order to keep it running effectively, adding that Buhari would be visiting to officially commission the Airport in the next 10 days.

Umahi explained: “For the project cost, this entire thing so far is N36 billion, including the equipments.

“We have the best equipment in the whole country.

“And anybody can challenge us.

“What is remaining now is the air field, taxi way and runway lighting, which we have paid for.

“We needed to have this place to be the best to meet world standard.”

Governor Umahi further said the State Government would offer free flight to passengers travelling to Abuja and Lagos from the Airport within the next four weeks in the two particular aircrafts.

He added: “Let me say that going forward from the first week of May, we intend to fund free of charge two aircrafts per week: two from Lagos and two from Abuja.

“Anyone that will use this place, you don’t need to pay any money; just know the days of flight for the same aircraft.

“We will continue to pay for the next four weeks.”

In his remarks, Elechi applauded the Governor.

He observed that commenting on the Airport would consume many days and books of eulogy.

Elechi described the naming of the airport after President Buhari as most appropriate, going by his various contributions and historical impact in the development of the State.

He added that such an edifice wherever it is located always brings innumerable development.

Collins Oti, who represented the Chairman and Chief Executive of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema, said it was highly exciting landing on the airport, and commended the State government for such a huge initiative.

The General Manager, Aerodrome Services, Oladipo Adebayo, who represented the Director, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, described the Airport as one of its kind in the country.

He praised the design and quality of the runway and other facilities in the airport as both unique and of highest quality standards.

Adebayo however called for proper maintenance of the facility for greater durability.

Others who spoke, including the Ebonyi State Governor-elect, Francis Nwifuru; Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Aviation Services, Obianuju Aloh; and Chairmen of Ezza North and South local government areas, Moses Ogodoali Nome and Euphemia Nwali respectively, on whose land the airport is located, also eulogised the Governor, describing the project as a great driver of economy and tourism.

While Nwifuru noted that the governor’s performance would continue to pose a huge challenge to him as his elected successor, Nome described the airport as a seemingly impossibility made possible through bravery, diligence and commitment of the Governor.