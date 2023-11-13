UK PM fires interior minister, Suella Braverman

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday fired Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who drew anger for accusing police of being too lenient with pro-Palestinian protesters.

A source in the PM’s Office said Sunak had “asked Suella Braverman to leave government and she has accepted.”

The Conservative Party said Sunak is carrying out a wider reshuffle which “strengthens his team in government to deliver long-term decisions for a brighter future”.

However, sacking one of the leading figures on the right of the party could pose difficulties for the prime minister as he seeks to get his party united behind him and ready for a general election expected in 2024.

