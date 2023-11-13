UK Government Reshuffle: New Home Secretary appointed

James Cleverly, who had been Foreign Secretary in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government, has left Downing Street after being appointed the new Home Secretary.

The Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign Office was seen entering No. 10, Downing Street on Monday.

Sir Philip Barton walked inside No. 10 shortly after Health Minister Neil O’Brien announced that he was stepping down.

One of the responsibilities O’Brien had in the Department of Health and Social Care was for tobacco and addiction.

He was due to play a key role in delivering Prime Minister Sunak’s effective ban on smoking and vaping in the younger generation.

Tweeting a picture of a child’s arts-and-crafts style sheep, the Harborough MP wrote: “It’s been a privilege to serve at DHSC.

“Great ministerial team and spads (special advisers) and some fab officials.

“But with so much going on locally, I want to focus 100 per cent on constituency work so have asked to go to back benches.

“I am also keen to see more of our two small children (artwork attached).”

dpa/NAN.