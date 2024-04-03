UK Flight: Fraudsters clone Air Peace website, dupe customers

Fraudsters have cloned the website of Air Peace to take advantage of intending passengers on its flight to Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom.

The Eagle Online recalls that the inaugural flight of the airline to the United Kingdom was launched on March 30, 2024.

However, the airline on Tuesday said some intending passengers on the route have been defrauded by fraudsters who cloned its website.

Also Read:

In a statement on its X handle on Tuesday, Air Peace stated: “Our attention has been drawn to the existence of a website www.flyairpeace.uk purporting to be an official website and defrauding unsuspecting individuals.

“We would like to dissociate the Air Peace brand from this fraudulent site because it is not owned by us.

“The one and only website of the Air Peace remains www.flyairpeace.com.

“Members of the public should totally ignore the site, as it is impersonating Air Peace and fleecing passengers.”