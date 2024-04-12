UK-based Nigerian dancer attacked with acid, stabbed + Video

A United Kingdom-based Nigerian dancer, Anita Obidi, professionally known as Korra Obidi, has been attacked with a knife and acid.

The acid and knife attack, in the United Kingdom, occurred as the popular dancer was live streaming on Thursday.

Korea Obidi disclosed this in a video posted on her Instagram account on the same day.

She wrote along with the video: “Currently in an ambulance to the hospital, there was a knife, acid attack on me in the UK 🇬🇧 in the middle of a live stream.

“There’s been a lot of hate in the past but this physical assault is a wake up call.

“If you have any information as to the attacker, black female. 5 foot. please forward to Korramanagement@gmail.com.”

