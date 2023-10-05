UK-based Nigerian attacks those who attended her 70th birthday without ‘aso ebi’ + Video

A Nigerian based in the United Kingdom, Oluwatoyin Bucknor, has attacked those who showed up at her 70th birthday without buying the group cloth, popularly known as aso ebi in Nigeria.

She had warned on both the official invitation to the party and a written note against attending without the aso ebi.

On the invitation, she added in a corner: “Note:

“Please no sharing of ASO EBI to Avoid been bounce.

“No Access Card No Entry.

“Don’t Sit on the chair If your Name is Not written on the Table To Avoid been Embarrased.

“This is Due to the Capacity of Hall.”

Bucknor then followed it up with a warning in a message that read: “This is just a reminder to friends and family that no sharing of material is permitted as we have strict guest list by invitation only. Any purchase of material entitles you to an access card and your name on the guest list.

“If you have not bought material/received accessed card unfortunately you will not be added to the guest list. i would encourage you not to show up as you would be denied entry on the day by security.

“Please remembered to bring your access card and mention the name you have provided to the celebrant to security to be directed to your table on the day.

“If you have collected left over materials from people you would be denied entry as you will not be added to the guest list.

“If you have purchased material and yet to provide your name please do so ASAP.

“Thank you. mrs Bucknor.”

As the party, which was held on September 30, 2023 at High Road in London, progressed, she took the microphone to announce that those with clothes other than the formal one should leave, if they want to also turn 70.

She said: “…Please stand up.

“That is if you want to turn 70 o.

“… It is what can make me happy that I am saying.

“Whoever did not take cloth from me, who did not buy my cloth, if the person eats, it will come out from the person’s nose.”

Bucknor was, however, to later apologise over her outburst at the party.

She said: “Please they say that when one gets angry, the person later soft-pedals.

“This party gave me a lot of challenges because I have made vows.

“Some said it was because I had worked in the military before….

“Don’t be angry.

“Why I felt pained was that there were many I returned their money….

“Some even told me they were going to come without wearing the cloth.

“Those were the ones I saw that made me angry.”

