Ubah’s death, big blow to sports – SWAN

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Anambra Chapter, has expressed its grief over the sudden demise of Ifeanyi Ubah, a former Chairman of the State Football Association.

Ubah, a member representing Anambra South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, died in London on July 25 at the age of 52.

In a condolence message signed by its Chairman, Chimezie Anaso, the association described Ubah’s death as a big blow to sports in general and football in particular in Anambra and Nigeria.

The association said the deceased, Ubah’s involvement in sports brought fame, good fortunes and joy to the hearts of many youths and sports lovers in Anambra and the entire country.

”It is hard to say goodbye this early, our dear distinguished Senator, we had looked forward to your continued impactful involvement in football.

”You bestrode the landscape of football in Anambra like a colossus and your footprints are indelible.

”You took Anambra to the world with FC Ifeanyi Ubah, your massive Stadium in Nnewi remains a legacy that will last for a long time.

”As a body of sports writers in Anambra, we will miss you greatly just as we pray that your soul find rest in the bosom of the Lord Almighty,” Anaso said.

The late lawmaker was the chairman of Anambra State Football Association between 2015-2019 and Founder, FC Ifeanyi Ubah ( now defunct) – one of the most successful football clubs from Anambra.

He was a philanthropist, politician, two-time senator and a top contender for Anambra 2025 Governorship position.

