Ubabukoh family releases burial plans for veteran journalist

The Ubabukoh family of Ngo Village in Igbo-Ukwu, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State has announced April 25, 2024 as the burial date for their patriarch, brother and uncle, Ifeanyi John Ubabukoh, who passed on to glory on February 14, 2024.

The deceased journalist was a columnist and former Chairman of the Editorial Board of Champion Newspapers.

He had worked with The Mail, where he edited both the Sunday and daily editions of the newspaper.

The frontline journalist enriched his resume at the National Concord, where he rose from the position of Chief Correspondent to News Editor.

As part of the pioneer staff of New Nation, Ubabukoh’s dexterity earned him special bonus twice from the Publisher, Gbolabo Ogunsawo, and promotion from Feature Writer to Features Editor.

Upon retiring from Champion Newspapers, he served as Senior Special Assistant on Communication to then Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, between June 2009 and June 2012.

According to a statement by his son, Ozioma Ubabukoh, on behalf of the family, there will be a Service of Songs on April 24, 2024 at the late journalist’s residence, John Ubabukoh’s compound in Ngo Village.

The remains, the statement added, will leave Apex Mortuary, Igbo-Ukwu on April 25 for lying-in-state at Ubabukoh’s compound in Ngo.

“Funeral service will commence by 10am and interment will take place by noon at Ubabukoh’s compound,” the statement stated.

Ozioma Ubabukoh, who is the Principal Consultant at Plexus Media Interlinks (Plexus), a brand management consulting firm, and spokesperson to former presidential candidate, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, said his late father would be remembered for his engaging wit, humility and generosity, regretting that “death called him when his wealth of knowledge and experience was mostly needed”.

The late Ubabukoh is survived by his wife, sons, daughters, in-laws, siblings, grandchildren and other relatives.

The Outing Service for the patriarch would be held on April 28, 2024 at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Igbo-Ukwu.