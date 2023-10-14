UBA set to launch ‘Fighting Fraud Together’ campaign 

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to commence a Fraud Awareness Week.

This initiative is aimed at empowering customers with knowledge and tools to protect them against fraud.

Similarly, the measure is to check financial malpractices in the banking and financial sector.

As it is renowned for its commitment to integrity and customer security, UBA will be organising the week-long event to galvanise collaborative efforts to safeguard the assets and accounts of its valued customers.

The Fraud Awareness week with the theme: “Fighting Fraud Together,” will run from Monday October 16 to Friday October 20, 2023, and the bank has lined up several activities including in-house sessions; Train the Trainers Webinars; Engagement with External Stakeholders; Seminars; and an Anti-Fraud Clinic bank-wide to inform and educate both staff and customers on the need to protect their accounts from illegal access.

The engagement with external stakeholders is scheduled for Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Guest speakers at the session will include: the Head, Cybercrime Investigation, Advance Free Fraud Economic & Financial Crime Commission {EFCC} Lagos State Command, Abbah Sambo Usman; Managing Partner; Akin Adesomoju & Co, Barrister Akin Adesomoju.

Others are: Chief Risk & Compliance Officer, AG, Head, Corporate Services Directorate, Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System, Temidayo Adekanye; Legal and Prosecution Lawyer; Barr. E.A. Jackson and A Professor of Practice in Forensic Accounting, Finance and Public Policy, Dr Rabiu Olowo.

The professionals will share their thoughts on better collaboration for effective prevention/loss minimisation and conviction of fraud criminals.

UBA’s Chief Audit & Assurance Officer, Sanusi Mudasiru, who spoke ahead of the week-long event, explained that in the light of scamming activities inherent in today’s digital age and since the banks’ priority is the safety and security of its customers’ accounts; it has become increasingly essential for the bank to educate its customers on how to be cautious about sharing sensitive information to guide against fraudulent and suspicious transactions.

“Our commitment to integrity remains unwavering. Lately, we have seen the need to work together with our customers to protect their assets. We need to continue to let them know for instance that UBA will never ask for your PIN, password, or OTP, and through the activities lined up for the week, we will share vital information to our customers on how to stay secure, stay alert, and help us fight and stop fraud together,” Mudasiru said.

He pointed out that the UBA Fraud Awareness Week is coming up during the “ember months” which are renowned for increasing fraud related activities. During the week, the bank will give out ‘tips’ and ‘red-flags’ that customers should be on the look-out for so that they do not fall prey to these fraudulent individuals.

“With UBA, you are in safe hands, and we encourage you to be wise and help us protect your money. We know that your phone is a major gateway to your account, and securing it is paramount, so we will teach you how to lock your phones and all social media apps with two-step verification, and highlight why you should not share your phone unlock code with anyone, and never trust anyone with your phone when you are not looking. All these and others will be shared during this event,” Mudasiru added.

He emphasised the bank’s commitment to safeguarding the financial interests of its stakeholders, while maintaining the highest level of integrity and security.

UBA is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees’ group wide and serving over 35 million customers globally.

Operating in 20 African countries and in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.