Flying Eagles’ midfielder, Tom Dele-Bashiru, has been tipped to shine at the fast-approaching FIFA U 20 World Cup in Poland.

The Manchester-born Dele-Bashiru, according to FIFA, will pull the strings for the Flying Eagles at Poland 2019.

The Nigerian earned his first appearance for Manchester City during a league cup match against Leicester City in 2017.

He represented England’s U-16s.

The players to watch in the tournament are Argentine defender Nehuen Perez; Radoslaw Majecki of Poland; Timothy Weah, son of 1995 FIFA World Player of the Year George Weah in US colours; and France Dan-Axel Zagadou.

Other are Mexico’s Diego Lainez; Lee Kangin from Korea Republic; Moises Ramirez, a goalkeeper from Ecuador; Turki Al-Ammar of Saudi Arabia; and Norway’s forward Erling Haland.

The competition is slated to hold between May 23 and June 15 in Poland.

Nigeria will battle Qatar, USA and Ukraine in Group D.