U-17 Volleyball: Nigeria beat Cameroon in semi final

The Nigeria under 17 female volleyball team on Wednesday in Abuja defeated their Cameroonian counterparts 3-1 in the semifinal match of the ongoing 2023 Girl’s U17 African Nations Volleyball.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the match was played at the Package B of the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

NAN reports that Nigeria will meet Egypt in the final match on Thursday (today).

The Nigerian girls won the first set 27-24, while the Cameroonians fought back to win the second set 25-23.

The Nigerian girls continued the game with the winning spirit to win the third set and fourth set 26-24 and 25-19.

Speaking after the match, Sunday Akapson, the coach of the Nigerians, said the girls played according to instruction.

Akapson said: “One of the best things we used in this game in the first and second game is that we try to boost the morale of the players.

“After we lost our first game against Egypt, we told them that they have the ability, capacity and the strength to win the remaining matches.

“We will go back home to restrategise and play in the final match against Egypt on Thursday.”

On his part, the team manager of the Cameroon, Tamuo Henry, said the girls worked well in their games.

Henry said: “It is unfortunate that they lost all their three matches, but that does not make them a bad team.

“The good thing is that the three teams will participate in the U-17 World Cup in 2024.”

NAN reports that Mirable Onyegwu from the Nigerian team received the Most Valuable Player award of the match.

The 2023 Girl’s U17 African Nations Volleyball championship, which started on Saturday, is expected to end on December 8.

