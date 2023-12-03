U-17 Volleyball championship: Nigeria loses to Egypt in opening match

The Nigeria under-17 female volleyball team on Saturday lost 0-3 to their Egyptian counterparts in the opening match of the 2023 Girls U17 African Nations Volleyball.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the match was played at Package B, Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The Nigerian girls narrowly lost the first quarter by 24-26, lost 18-25 in the second quarter and finally lost 15-25 in the third quarter.

Speaking after the match, the coach of the Nigerian side, Sunday Akapson, said the girls did well though they lost.

Akapson said: “We need to go back to the drawing board and plan our next game against Cameroon.

“The girls lost the game because they were not concentrating.

“These are young players we are building for the future and I believe they will do well in their next match.”

Mamr Makhlouif, the coach of Egypt, said his players came to win all their matches.

Makhlouif said: “We want to represent Africa at the Under-17 World Cup and we are here to achieve that purpose.

“We are going to win our next match against Cameroon on Sunday.

“We just have to encourage the girls to put more effort into their next game.”

NAN reports that Nigeria, Egypt and Cameroon are the only countries participating in the tournament after two countries pulled out due to logistic problems.

NAN reports that Egypt will face Cameroon on Sunday, while Nigeria will take on Cameroon on Monday.

The 2023 Girl’s U-17 African Nations Volleyball, which started on Saturday, is expected to end on December 8.