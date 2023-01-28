Tyson Fury, Usyk set for biggest purse in boxing history

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set for the “biggest purse in boxing history” in their blockbuster heavyweight showdown.

WBC king Fury and WBA, IBF and WBO champion Usyk are poised to do battle as the unbeaten superstars put everything on the line in a four-belt undisputed clash.

And the duo are awaiting a mega-money offer from the Middle East to stage the duel with the venue now said to be the only issue holding up an official fight announcement.

Saudi-Arabia will now host Tommy Fury’s belated bout against Jake Paul on February 26 – with the Gulf state also ready to stump up a record sum to take the fight of the year to the desert.

And Fury’s veteran US promoter Bob Arum has confirmed the Gypsy King will join brother Tommy in fighting in the Middle East if the Saudi’s make a record-breaking bid.