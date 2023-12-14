Two sales clerks docked for allegedly stealing employer’s N7.6m

Two sales clerks were on Thursday arraigned before a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N7.6 million belonging to their employer, Frank Cletus.

The defendants: Tony Ebuke, 27 and Aaron David, 30, are both residents of Ungwan Rimi Kaduna.

They were charged on a three-count bordering on conspiracy, stealing and unlawful conversion.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence sometime between September and November at Malali, Kaduna.

According to Leo, the defendants conspired among themselves and stole the sum of N7.6 million belonging to their employer.

The prosecutor said the funds were proceeds of the goods sold by the defendants for their employer.

He alleged that the defendants fraudulently converted the said money to their personal use.

Leo said the offences contravened sections 411, 217 and 311 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State 2017.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

Following the defendants’ plea, the Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, admitted them to bail in the sum of N500,000 each, with two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate said the sureties must be residents of Kaduna State, gainfully employed and must be able to furnish the court with their means of livelihood.

Emmanuel also said that the sureties must show evidence of two years tax payment to the Kaduna State Government.

He adjourned the case until January 16, 2024 for hearing.

END.