Woman who made stepdaughter drink urine, melted nylon on her body will be prosecuted – Commissioner

The Zamfara State Government will prosecute the woman who assaulted her 12-year-old stepdaughter in Tsafe Local Government Area.

Commissioner for Women Affairs, Children and Social Development, Dr. Nafisa Maradun, said this.

She spoke when she visited the victim in Tsafe on Wednesday.

Maradun said the woman, Aisha Mustapha, was accused of melting nylon on the body of her step daughter and forcing her to drink urine, adding: “So we will therefore take it up to make sure that if found guilty, she faces the full wrath of the law.”

She said the government will not accept this kind of abuse, and as soon as the investigation was concluded, Mustapha will be charged to court and justice will be done to the child.

She added that the state government, in collaboration with non governmental organisations in the state, would follow the case to its logical conclusion to ensure that the accused woman was punished, if found guilty.

Also speaking, the biological mother of the victim, Malama Maryam Muhammad, appealed to the state government and concerned NGOs operating in the state to leave no stone unturned in discovering all the atrocities allegedly committed by the accused person.

Muhammad thanked the Commissioner and some officials of NGOs who have shown concern on what happened to her daughter.