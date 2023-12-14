Governor to family of slain Finance Director: Don’t take anything we give to his family

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has approved the immediate payment of the gratuity of the slain Director of Finance and Administration in his office, Taiwo Oyekanmi, to his Next of Kin.

Suspected armed robbers shot Oyekanmi dead on November 29 as he was returning to his office.

He had just left two banks in Abeokuta, the state capital, where he had cashed government funds.

The governor said in Abeokuta on Wednesday at a memorial service in honour of the deceased that the payment of the gratuity would cushion the effects of the death of Oyekanmi on the bereaved family.

He also announced full scholarships for the children of the deceased.

He said he had also instructed the Ministry of Housing to provide the widow and children of late Oyekanmi with one of the affordable homes built by his administration.

He said: “I also promised when I went to see the widow that we would not leave her and the children in the cold.

“We shall stand by the family and support it.

“We cannot replace Oyekanmi, but we will do everything to cushion the effect of his departure.

“I have since signed up on some of that support immediately.

“So this is not a promise that you have to come to us to request that we fulfil.”

Abiodun enjoined the family of the deceased to support the widow and children he left behind, adding that all the support to be given to her are exclusively hers.

He said: “I plead with the family members.

“I know how our tradition works.

“Please, bear with this woman.

“Oyekanmi was your brother, nephew and cousin, but he was the woman’s husband.

“She has lost her husband.

“The children have lost their father.

“All these support that are due to be given to her are for her exclusively.”

The Governor reiterated his promise that his administration would do all within its power to bring the perpetrators of the crime to book.