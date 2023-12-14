ITREALMS E-Waste Dialogue ’23 partners EPRON, EL-AS Tech, WEE-Eco to collect e-waste

In an effort at spicing up the 2023 ITREALMS E-Waste Dialogue, the management of ITREALMS Media is partnering E-waste Producer Responsibility Organization of Nigeria membership organisations for a day-long collection scheme of small electronic waste on December 15, 2023.

Partners of ITREALMS E-Waste Dialogue are EL-AS Tech Enterprises Limited and WEEE Eco-Friendly.

ITREALMS’ day-long collection scheme is part of the commemoration of the 2023 International E-Waste Day within the ITREALMS E-Waste Dialogue, with the theme: “You Can Recycle Anything with a plug, battery or cable,” at Welcome Centre Hotels, International Airport Road, Lagos.

Revealing this collaboration, the Group Executive Editor, ITREALMS Media, organisers of the 2023 ITREALMS E-Waste Dialogue, Sir Remmy Nweke, urged mobile device enthusiasts to come along with their devices that have reached their end-of-life to the venue for proper disposition by professionals who would also be on ground to address some topical issues.

Nweke said the collection of small electronic wastes, especially mobile phones and like-devices, would be carried out by EPRON member organisation: EL-AS Tech Enterprises Limited, as facilitated by ITREALMS Media group as part of this year’s ITREALMS E-Waste Dialogue on December 15.

In addition, he said that the exercise would commence at Welcome Centre Hotel by 9am till close of work hours the same day.

Nweke pointed out that the collection of small e-waste items would include mobile phones, pointer mouse, earpieces, rechargeable torches and phone chargers.

Further, he said, this initiative has become time-serving because some people may have missed any other opportunity before now for the year-long campaign, hence this awareness on e-Waste has to be continuous.

Nweke beckoned Nigerians, especially mobile phone users, to leverage the opportunity in disposing of their mobile devices they no longer use, of course in exchange for a voucher or gift item.

In her reaction to this year’s day-long small waste collection, EPRON Executive Secretary, Ibukun Faluyi, described the initiative as commendable, expressing confidence it would intensify the collection of end-of-life devices for proper disposition.

Faluyi, also urged Nigerians to take advantage of this day-long collection of small wastes courtesy of ITREALMS Media.

Recalling for instance that in October 2022, EPRON had partnered SLOT alongside some UN agencies for collection of small e-waste items in Lagos, including the United Nations Information Centres, United Nations Industrial Development Organization, International Labour Organisation, Lagos Waste Management Authority and Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Dr. Aminu Maida, and Director-General, National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, Prof. Aliyu Jauro, would lead speakers at the 2023 ITREALMS E-Waste Dialogue slated for this Friday in Lagos.