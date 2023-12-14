Police commission speaks on publicised recruitment

The Police Service Commission has disowned as fictitious a publication trending in social media misleading the public on its ongoing recruitment process of Constables into the Nigeria Police.

Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, said this on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ani, in a statement, warned the public not to fall prey to the publication, titled: “2023 Police Special List,” trending in the social media with the aim of defrauding innocent citizens.

He said that the Police Recruitment Board would soon announce update on the ongoing recruitment process of Constables into the Nigeria Police.

He said: “The attention of the PSC has been drawn to a fictitious publication titled ‘2023 Police Special List’ and which has been trending in the social media.

“The publication for all intents and purposes is obviously planted to confuse and further defraud Nigerian youths who must have genuinely applied for consideration for recruitment into the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Police Service Commission wishes to disown the publication in its entirety.”

The spokesman said the Police Recruitment Board comprising representatives from all the stakeholders in the police sector was the sole authority, managing the ongoing recruitment exercise.

Ani said the board had met and taken decisive decisions on the next stages of the recruitment following the closure of the recruitment portal after the required period of six weeks.

He said the board, under the leadership of the PSC, had representatives from the Nigeria Police Force, Ministry of Police Affairs, Federal Character Commission, Police Trust Fund and Police Colleges.

He added: “The board will soon announce a detailed programme for the concluding part of the recruitment exercise.

“This will include dates for physical and document screening of candidates, computer based test to be conducted by a reputable government examination body and medical tests.

“The board is desirous of giving the nation a new face of exciting Police Constables that will drive the Federal Government’s policy on effective and efficient internal security architecture.”

According to the statement, the Commission is aware of the hopes of Nigerians for an improved and reliable police service and is determined to make the expected difference for the overall benefit of the nation.

Ani urged Nigerians to discountenance the fictitious list and wait for the official announcement of the next stages of the recruitment exercise.

He said security agencies had been directed to fish out those behind the fraudulent publication for prosecution.