Two sales attendants in court over alleged N1.1m theft

Two sales attendants, Jamiu Babatunde, 22, and Bright Paul, 27, alleged to have stolen N1.1million, property of their employer, on Tuesday, appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The defendants are standing trial on two counts of conspiracy and stealing, to which each pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Bassey Sunday, told the court that the defendants committed the offences, between July 3 and September 14 at Plot 12, Block 5, Ogudu GRA Phase II, Ogudu, Lagos.

Sunday said that the defendants conspired and stole N1,150,000, realised from the day’s sales of products in the shop of the complainant.

He said that the money belonged to one Emmanuel Olugbenga, the owner of a provisions store at Ogudu, GRA.

”The complainant, who had employed the defendants early this year, noticed some discrepancies in the account book of the shop.

”He noticed in the month of July that stocks in the shop had drastically dropped and decided to reconcile the accounts and thereby uncovered the theft that had been going on by his employees,” Sunday said.

The prosecutor said that when the two employees were arrested and quizzed by the police, they could not give any satisfactory explanation as to reasons for the shortage of stocks in the shop.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287(7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, M.O Tanimola granted the defendants N100,000 bail each and two sureties each in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and their addresses must be verified by the court.

Tanimola subsequently adjourned the case until December 6 for mention.