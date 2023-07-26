Two ladies, eight men nabbed for allegedly stabbing policeman to death

828 828

Two ladies and eight men have been nabbed by operatives of the Borno State Police Command for allegedly killing a Constable of Police, Babagana Mala, in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The Command’s Commissioner, Mohammed Yusufu, confirmed the development when he paraded the suspects.

The suspects paraded on Tuesday for allegedly killing Mala, who is attached to the Police Crack Unit and deployed in Malari, Konduga Local Government Area of the state, were Usman Audu, 20; Hauwa Usman, 20; Aisha Musa, 19; Abba Bala, 20; Sunday Garba, 21; David Paul, 35; Mohammed Abubakar, 19; Jude Eze, 37; Amaechi Abdulsalam Afochibe, 37; and Nduibuse Nnaji, 34.

Yusufu, who revealed that the incident occurred along Artillery area, Maiduguri at about 4:27pm on Sunday, said: “The Police Constable, who came home (Maiduguri) on permission, was stabbed with a sharp object on his back by his assailants.

“We understand there was an altercation between the hoodlums and the Constable before he was stabbed.

“On receipt of a distress call from the area, the police patrol team responded and took the victim to the Maiduguri Specialist Hospital, where he was later certified dead.

“Police undercover operatives obtained a video clip of the incident from a good Samaritan, which led to the arrest of the suspects.”