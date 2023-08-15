Two killed in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crashes

Two persons died in the early hours of Tuesday in two crashes in the Ogun axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, Ogun State, said one of the crashes occurred at 12 midnight, around Heyden Petrol Station, involving two male adults.

She said the first crash involved an unidentified vehicle, stating that “it was a case of hit-and-run.”

The FRSC spokesman said the second road crash occurred at about 04:25am, around Toll gate on the Sagamu-Abeokuta route.

ALSO READ:

Commissioners list: MURIC accuses CAN of hypocrisy

Chidinma Ekile speaks on report of dating Kizz Daniels, Flavour

Teenager granted N200,000 bail in iron rod theft charge

Okpe disclosed that the Mack tipper truck (JBD483ZY) involved in the crash was speeding, which she said led to loss of control.

“The suspected cause of the lone crash was speeding, which led to loss of control and the vehicle crashed.

“Two male adults were involved. One was killed and the other unhurt. The corpse was deposited at Idera morgue, Sagamu,” Okpe explained.

She quoted the Ogun FRSC Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, to have described the crashes as avoidable if caution was considered and simple traffic rules obeyed.

Uga sympathised with the families of the victims and advised the motoring public to put safety first when using the road.