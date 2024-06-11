Two killed, five injured in Anambra road accident

In a tragic accident, two yet-to-be-identified female passengers have lost their lives while five others were injured in a road crash at Obenetiti Awkuzu along the Onitsha-Nteje-Awka Expressway in Anambra State.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred at about 5:20am on Tuesday and involved a driver of a Mack tanker with registration number AAA877XR and another driver of a commercial Toyota Diana with registration number: AGL627XC.

It was gathered that the crash was as a result of brake failure on the part of the Mack tanker which made it crash into the commercial vehicle.

Confirming the accident, the Ag. Sector Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Margaret Onabe, said three male and four female adults were involved in the crash.

Onabe, who spoke on behalf of the Sector Commander, Corps Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed that two female adults were killed and their corpses have been deposited at the morgue.

She said, “Two unidentified drivers of a commercial Mack tanker with registration number AAA877XR and a driver of a commercial Toyota Diana with registration number: AGL627XC were involved in a fatal road traffic crash at Obenetiti Awkuzu by Onitsha-Nteje-Awka Expressway today 11th June, 2024 at 05:20hrs.

“The probable cause of the fatal crash was brake failure. According to an eyewitness, the Mack tanker failed brake and crushed the Diana truck.

“Three male adults and four female adults were involved in the crash. Two female adults were killed, two female adults and three male adults were injured, while one female adult was rescued unhurt.

“The FRSC rescue team from RS5.33 Nteje Anambra State rushed the victim to Chira Hospital, Akwuzu where two female adults were confirmed dead and their corpses deposited at the mortuary. The team are still on the ground ensuring obstruction caused by the crash is cleared.”

Onabe stated further that the sector commander sympathised with the families of the dead victims and wished the injured victims a quick recovery.

She added that, “He seriously warned motorists to desist from disobeying traffic rules and regulations and ensure they service their vehicles regularly. Drive to Save your Life and the lives of others on the road.”