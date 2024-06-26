Two in court for alleged N5.2m visa scam

A 35-year-old woman, Olajumoke Imoh, and one Solomon Olugbenro, 43, on Wednesday appeared before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for an alleged N5.2 million visa scam.

The defendants, whose residential addresses were not provided, are standing trial on four counts bordering on fraud, conspiracy and breach of the peace.

The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendants and others still at large, committed the offences sometime in June 2023, at Abesan Estate, Ipaja, Lagos.

He alleged that the duo fraudulently obtained the sum of N5.2 million on the pretext of procuring a United States of America visa for the complainant, Akinsanmi Akinyemi.

The prosecutor said that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace by not procuring the visa.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 168 (d), 314, 323 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The duo denied the charge.

The Magistrate, K.A. Ariyo, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N1 million each, with two sureties each in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Ariyo adjourned the case until July 9, for mention.