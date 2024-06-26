BHC 20th Anniversary: Ogun First Lady endorses AI as tool to balance urban, rural education

The Ogun State First Lady, Bamidele Abiodun has endorsed the potential of Artificial Intelligence to bridge the gap between urban and rural education.

Mrs Abiodun made the assertion at the Bridge House College’s graduation ceremony and 20th Anniversary, on Tuesday, in Lagos.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Artificial Intelligence and Education: Opportunities and Challenges’, the Ogun State First Lady affirmed that the emerging digitisation envisions a future where a student in Shagamu could receive lessons from China through AI.

She however expressed concern over the state of education in Nigeria, lamenting that over 10 million children are out of school, while those in school receive “subpar” education, exacerbated by issues like cultism and drug abuse.

Abiodun urged BHC which just graduated 116 students to remain consistent in upholding moral instruction to guide students on the right path.

Chairman of Heirs Holdings,Tony Elumelu, in his speech at the graduation, advised the graduates to embrace hard work, discipline and tenacity, emphasising the importance of being deliberate and resilient in their efforts.

He praised the founder of BHC, Dr. Foluke AbdulRazaq, for her visionary contributions to education.

Kola Karim, GMD/CEO of Shoreline Energy International, on his own, commended the College for its two decades of developing future leaders, stressing the importance of technology in shaping a better future.

He encouraged the graduates to cultivate good character and resilience.

Lagos State Commissioner for Basic Education, Jimoh Alli-Balogun, reminded the graduates that there are no shortcuts to success and praised the College’s contributions to the State’s educational development.

The Chief Host, Dr. AbdulRazaq, while addressing the gathering, highlighted the College’s partnerships with numerous international and domestic universities, as well as collaborations with organizations, such as the British Council and various embassies.

The College’s Ambassador, Ezeaju Cherilyn urged her peers to pay attention to details and strive for their goals, expressing pride in representing BHC.

Among the fresh graduates – of 2024 academic session, Oluwafolajimi Oludolapo Osibo was recognized as the overall best student.

Other dignitaries at the event, which held at Muson Center, Lagos, included: Dr. Mike Ezeaju and Oluremi Hazmat, wife of Lagos State Deputy Governor, among others.