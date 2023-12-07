Two docked over alleged N480,000 theft

Two men, Damilare Kudus and Olalekan Omokorede, who allegedly stole N480,000 from a house, on Thursday, appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Kudus, 22 and Omokorede, 21, whose addresses were not provided, are facing four counts, bordering on conspiracy, stealing and breaking-in.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Adegeshin Famuyiwa, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on November 28 at 8.a.m. at Elepe Estate area of Ikorodu.

ALSO READ:

HURIWA condemns attack on NDLEA operatives by gunmen in Edo

Revert to direct allocation of funds to LGAs, Senate Minority Leader urges FG

NANS demands increased education budget, inclusion in execution

Famuyiwa said that the defendants broke into the house of the complainant, Ola Lateef, and stole the sum of N480,000.

He said that the defendants were caught by some security guards and handed over to the police.

Famuyiwa said that the offences contravened Sections 411, 307(a)(b)(c), 308(1) and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for stealing, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, A.O. Ogbe, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N250,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Ogbe adjourned the case till January 11, 2024 for mention.