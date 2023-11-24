Two accused docked over N3.5m fraud

Two fake miners, Moruf Awofeso, 58 and Olaniyi Abdulraman, 52, both appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, over alleged N3.5million fraud.

The defendants are facing trial over alleged conspiracy, theft and obtaining money by false pretences.

The Prosecutor, ASP Sikiru Ibrahim, told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offences sometime in July 2021 at Beere area, Ibadan.

Ibrahim alleged that the two men attempted to defraud one Moheemat Babalola and Ramat Oladipupo, by representing themselves as dealers in precious stones.

He said that the defendants collected the money on the pretext of supplying silver to the complainants, knowing the fact to be false.

The offences, the prosecutor argued, contravened Sections 516, 419 and 390{9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Tayo Dawudu, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N1 million each and two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until February 5, 2024 for hearing.