TUC urges governments not to impede workers freedom

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has called on the Nigerian government not to impede the workers freedom of association and rights to organise as stipulated by the International Labour Organsiation ( ILO)’s Conventions.

TUC National President, Festus Osifo, made the call while speaking with Journalists Thursday at the ongoing 111th Session of the International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

Osifo said that government over the years has continued to put in place measures that have directly impeded on all freedom and rights of workers to associate and organise in the country.

The TUC President said that the act by government was worrisome and would no longer be acceptable.

Osifo said that disobeying court orders especially when workers’ unions come out victorious had been the order of the day by successive governments in Nigeria.

According to him, about two to three weeks ago, we organised a protest in Lagos to convey our displeasure to the government of Lagos state for what they have done to our affiliates union.

“As you are aware that Chapter 40 of the Constitution, gave us the rights to freedom of association and also rights to unionise. We felt what they have done is a gross violation and abuse to our rights in the constitution.

“When we went to court we came out victorious but Lagos state government still refused to allow our affiliate to operate.

“So, this is one of the things in Nigeria that has clearly impeded all the freedom and the rights to associate and clearly stops the provisions of the ILO over the years.

“ILO has been championing the right for workers to organise. They are championing over the years the freedom of association,’’ he said.

He further said that the TUC would continue to engage governments to ensure that they do what is right.

The TUC President also decried the manner in which banks have continuously refused their members to organise or for the workers to unionize in that sector.

He also called on banks and other companies in the country to stop anti labour policies and casualisation as they would no longer be acceptable.

Osifo also called on the new administration to appoint a Minister of Labour and Employment that understands the yearnings of the organised labour and advocate for it before the government.