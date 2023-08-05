Truck driver arrested after disappearing with company’s N60m goods in Lagos

A truck driver identified as Samson Olusegun has been arrested, along with his three partners in crime after disappearing with his company’s N60 million worth of goods at the Apapa Tin-Wharf area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, who made this known to journalists on the August 4, 2023, said that the suspect was assigned to move a 40 feet container containing blended solid milk valued at N60m from Apapa Tin-can Wharf to FRIESLAND CAMPINA “WAMCO PLC” at 7B ACME Road, Ogba Industrial Estate Ikeja, Lagos, but instead disappeared with the goods.

It would be later discovered that he made a stop and trans-loaded the goods into another truck and then sold it to already waiting buyers.

At least four suspects, Samson Olusegun, Jimoh Iyanu, Opeyemi Akinloye, and Ms. Hazimi Abdulakeem have been arrested in connection with the crime, and over N6m recovered from them.

ALSO READ:

Owohunwa said: “On 13th of March, 2023, one Emmanuel reported that sometime on 8th March, 2023, Samson Olusegun, a truck driver attached to the company was assigned to convey a 40ft container with Identity number ACLU-9651677, loaded with 1,040 bags of blended solid milk-Powder Milk-worth about N60,000,000.00 from Apapa Tincan Wharf to FRIESLAND CAMPINA “WAMCO PLC” at 7B ACME Road, Ogba Industrial Estate Ikeja, Lagos.

“However, Samson Olusegun conspired with his cohorts and diverted the truck with the goods to Coker Bus Stop along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, where Opeyemi Akinloye, Jimoh Iyanu, and others trans-loaded the goods to another truck, thereafter sold 491 bags of Powder Milk worth N36,700,000.00 to 47-year-old Ms. Hazimi Abdulakeem who resides at Iwagba area, Ogbomosho town, Oyo State. The sum of N6,550,000.00 was recovered from the suspects so far. The case is still under investigation.”