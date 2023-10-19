Troops sustain operations against insurgents, eliminate scores

The Nigerian Army says its troops have sustained aggressive operations to rid the nation of terrorists, insurgents and other criminals across the country.

This was contained in statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu.

Nwachukwu, in the statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said in this respect, troops of 2 Battalion on October 17, 2023 ambushed some marauding insurgents at Udawa general area in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State and eliminated three of them.

He said the fierce fire fight forced other insurgents to escape, while troops recovered a bandolier containing 111 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, one AK 47 magazine, two motorcycles, a high frequency communication radio and two mobile phones.

According to him, one soldier paid the supreme price during the encounter.

Nwachukwu added that troops of 1 Brigade on the same day during a stop and search operation intercepted a suspected ammunition courier in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

ALSO READ:

FG to shut Third Mainland Bridge 24 hours for repairs

Zulum promises university scholarships to 37 construction workers

Prison attack: Officer killed, mother, daughter hit by bullets

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was on a mission to deliver ammunition to a bandit leader named Gishiri.

According to him, the vigilant troops recovered a bag containing 224 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one mobile phone and the sum of N4,000 from the courier.

He added: “The suspect is currently in custody undergoing further investigation.

“In the North East theatre of operation, a notorious Boko Haram Terrorists Commander, identified as Bulama Bukar has surrendered to troops of 5 Brigade in Gubio.

“The surrendered terrorist was the commander of the BHT Camp Tapkin Chad at Gilima village in Abadam LGA of Borno.

“Items recovered from the surrendered terrorist include one AK 47 rifle, 5 magazines, 44 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one magazine carrier jacket, one knife, one motorcycle and the sum of N23,500.

“The suspect is currently undergoing profiling sessions.”