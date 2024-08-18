Troops repel attack on Kaduna community, neutralise two terrorists

Troops of the Nigerian Army on Operation Forest Sanity have thwarted a terrorists’ attack on Saulawa community in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State and eliminated two terrorists.

The Nigerian army, in a post on its official X Handle on Sunday, said the success was recorded on Friday.

It said the troops, while conducting a fighting patrol to Saulawa, cleared Maidaro and Ngade Alha villages before making contact with the rampaging terrorists.

It added that one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 rifle magazine loaded with 23 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and 11 motorcycles, were recovered during the operation.

“The troops in their untiring commitment have continued to deny the terrorists freedom of action and significantly undermined their capabilities.

Also Read:

“The Nigerian army remains determined to protect the nation and its citizens from the scourge of terrorism,” it said.

Post Views: 0