Tribunal upholds election of Gov. Fintiri, dismisses SDP’s petition

The Adamawa State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Yola on Monday affirmed the election of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Dr Umar Ardo, and his party challenged Fintiri’s victory before the tribunal.

They alleged corrupt practices, threat and violence during the March 18, 2023 election.

Ardo, who joined the Independent National Electoral Commission and 16 others as respondents in the election petition, prayed the tribunal to nullify the entire exercise.

Dismissing the petition, however, the Chairman of the three-man tribunal, Justice Theodora Uloho, said it was lacking in merit, defective and incompetent.

Uloho held: “The petition is incongruous and not properly instituted before the tribunal.

“The petitioners are not certain about what they want.”

In his reaction, Sylvester Emmanuel, counsel to Ardo, said the petitioner would file a petition to overturn the verdict.

Reacting to the tribunal’s judgment also, the Deputy Governor of Adamawa State, Kaletapwa George-Farauta, described it as victory for democracy.

Kaletapwa said in spite of the petition, Fintiri’s administration would continue to be magnanimous in victory and called on the petitioners to join hands with the government in building a new Adamawa State.

At the main and rerun election held in Adamawa State, Fintiri emerged winner, while Aisha Dahiru, popularly called Binani, of the All Progressives Congress, emerged as first runner-up.

For both the main election and the rerun, the governor polled a total of 430,861 votes, while the APC candidate scored 398,788 votes.