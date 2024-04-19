Traditional ruler shot dead inside palace

The traditional ruler of Sansani chiefdom in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State, Alhaji Abdulmutalib Jankada, has been shot dead.
According to information available to the media, he was killed by gunmen who invaded his palace on Thursday night.
The gunmen, who rode into Sansani town on motorcycles, reportedly headed into the room when’re the monarch was and shot him several times.
They took his mobile telephones with them as they left.