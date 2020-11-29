Oba Yakubu Buari, the Olomu of Omupo in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara, distributed sewing machines, deep freezers, bricklaying equipment and welding machines to some youths in the community on Sunday to empower them.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the initiative is part of activities to mark this year’s Igba traditional festival in the ancient town.

Addressing his subjects and other well-wishers at the occasion, Oba Buari said the initiative was a collaborative effort of prominent members of the community to provide employment for the youths as a way of reducing poverty.

The Olomu warned beneficiaries not to sell the tools given to them, but to use same to generate sustainable income and to better their lives.

In his remarks, Dr Steve Olarinoye, Chairman of the youth wing of Omupo Descendant Union, admonished youths of the community to be law-abiding and shun any act that could tarnish their names or those of their families.

Another community leader, Dr Monisoye Afolabi said at the occasion that the festival had a long history and was packaged annually in remembrance of the community’s ancestors.

He debunked claims in some quarters that the festival had fetish undertones and explained that its celebration did not go against the grain of any religion.

Afolabi recalled that the early settlers in the community migrated from Ile-Ife in Osun State centuries back to found the Omupo community.