Trader docked for allegedly attempting to break into five cars

A trader, Chukwuka Uzor, was on Monday docked in a Grade I Area Court, Karu, Abuja, for allegedly attempting to break into five cars from a mechanic workshop.

The police charged Uzor, 34, with criminal trespass and attempt to commit offence.

The Prosecution Counsel, Edwin Ochayi, told the court that sometime in Nov., 2022, the defendant trespassed into a mechanic workshop and attempted to force open about five vehicles parked for repairs.

Ochayi said that in the process of opening the fifth car in which the owner of the workshop was hiding, the defendant got caught and was arrested.

He said that during police investigation, the defendant could not give satisfactory explanation of what he was doing at the workshop trying to open cars that were parked for repairs.

The prosecution said the matter was reported by Joshua Momoh, of Jikwoyi Phase I, Abuja.

According to him, the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 348 and 95 of the Penal Code.

Uzor, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Malam Umar Mayana, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two reasonable sureties in like sum who must live within the jurisdiction of the court.

Mayana ordered the sureties to submit verifiable means of identification and residential address with the court and police personnel.

The judge adjourned the case until April 20, for further hearing.