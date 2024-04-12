Tompolo turns 53, Delta Speaker rejoices with him

The Speaker of the Delta House of Assembly, Dennis Guwor, has congratulated Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly called Tompolo, on his 53rd birth.

He said this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nkem Nwaeke, on Friday in Asaba, the state capital.

Guwor described Tompolo as a legendary leader whose guidance, wisdom and inspiration had shaped many people in the society.

Guwor, also the National Treasurer, Conference of Speakers of States Houses of Assembly, urged Tompolo to remain focused as a champion of peace, equity, fair play and sustainable development.

He also urged him not to be distracted from his efforts for a greater Nigeria.

He said: “On behalf of my constituents and associates I felicitate with Tompolo on the birthday celebration and prayed that God should grant him sound health, peace of mind and more positive testimonies in his quest for a better society.

“I congratulate you my very dear uncle, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo (aka Tompolo) on your birthday today.

“You are an exemplary leader and mentor.

“Your guidance, wisdom, and inspiration have shaped countless lives, including mine.

“On behalf of my wife, family, constituents of Warri South West Constituency and associates, I celebrate you today and the incredible impact you’ve made.

“Wishing you another wonderful year of seamless leadership, growth and success.”