Tobi Amusan wins Stockholm Diamond League 100 metres hurdles

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan has emerged winner of the women’s 100 meter hurdles at the seventh leg of the Wanda Diamond League season in Stockholm finishing with an impressive time of 12.52 seconds.

She emerged on Sunday at the top among the eight contenders which had Sarah Lavin of Ireland who clocked a personal best of 12.73 seconds and Pia Skrzyszowska of Poland, 12.78 seconds, in second and third places respectively.

At the Lausanne Diamond League on Friday, Amusan finished in second position in the 100 metres hurdles event behind Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who won the race with a time of 12.40 seconds.

She clocked a time of 12.47 seconds equaling her personal best for the season while the third position went to Tia Jones, who ran a time of 12.51 seconds.