To save Gov Akeredolu, his family should listen to Primate Ayodele’s warnings, by Ariyo Awonuga

The Governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu has been on sick bed for some months now. Earlier this year, he spent three months in Germany to seek medical attention but still didn’t get better when he returned.

On arrival, he landed in Oyo state and was not able to step foot into Ondo state or his office ever since. His health reportedly deteriorated to a level where he couldn’t sign any document again and now, he has been flown abroad again to seek medical attention.

With the situation of things, it’s obvious the state and family of the governor have tried every possible means to revive Akeredolu but it doesn’t seem to work out as planned.

While it is not out of place to continue seeking medical solutions, it is important to tell everyone that cares to listen that other means should be tried in order to save the life of the ailing governor. At a time like this, his family will have different counsels from different quarters but one that they should not ignore is that of a prophet.

Nigeria is blessed, we have several prophets and one of them who has continually spoken about the health of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is Primate Elijah Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church.

Primate Ayodele’s record in the prophetic realm dates back to the 90s when he spoke fearlessly to power and revealed what will become of an administration without mincing words. Primate Ayodele has continued to grow since then and has now become the most popular prophet in Africa; not by his prophecies alone but by their fulfillment. As of today, Primate Ayodele has over 25,000 fulfilled prophecies with proofs available on the internet.

During the time of former President Musa Yar’Adua, Primate Ayodele spoke about his health and noted that he didn’t see the president coming back alive to his office. He asked Nigerians and his family to pray and seek God’s face in order to make him return to office but unfortunately, the President didn’t survive it.

For Rotimi Akeredolu, Primate Ayodele has been calling for prayers on his behalf immediately after the governor returned from Germany after three months of medical leave. The governor’s aides and family made everyone believe he was perfectly healthy but the prophet saw beyond their statements through his spiritual lens; he categorically shared that the governor still needs prayer for his health. This statement was made during a live video session at his church.

‘’Let’s continue praying for Akeredolu. He still needs prayer for his health’’

''Let's continue praying for Akeredolu. He still needs prayer for his health''

Sometime last month, Primate Ayodele spoke again about the governor’s health and told his family to take his matter very seriously because he has a slim chance of returning to office. The man of God stated that his matter is more of spiritual than physical and except they seek God’s face for him, he may not be delivered.

‘’Let the family of Akeredolu take his matter very seriously. What is happening to him is more spiritual than physical. His health is very serious. They need to seek the face of God so he can be delivered otherwise, he has a 50-50 chance of returning to office.’’

https://www.tiktok.com/@primateayodele/video/7307923003134856453?_r=1&_t=8i983Sm17Rd

Some days ago, the prophet, while reacting to President Tinubu’s intervention in the crisis rocking the state, called for prayers on behalf of Governor Akeredolu. He made it known that there are still issues and serious prayers should be held for the governor. He advised them not to include him in the crisis rocking the state but pray for him to see the end of his term.

‘’Despite the president’s intervention, I am not seeing agreement and peace in Ondo state … .The governor needs prayers, let’s not involve him in this matter. There is a need for prayer for him to survive and end his term. There are still issues, we still need to pray seriously for him.’’

https://www.tiktok.com/@primateayodele/video/7305802654481976581?_r=1&_t=8i985bKxyru

Of a truth, Primate Ayodele saw correctly even when those around the governor tried to convince the public that the governor was fine. He saw beyond all of that and continuously called for prayers on the governor’s behalf. Let us also note that the prophet said the governor’s illness is more spiritual than physical. This simply means spiritual means should be sought in order to save the governor from an impending danger.

He warned them not to pray politics with the life of Rotimi Akeredolu but diligently run to God for his recovery.

‘’Governor Akeredolu needs prayers for him to come back to office and to return to power. His family needs to seek the face of God concerning his illness.’’

“It is more spiritual than physical. There are forces fighting him that don’t wish him well. He needs prayer for his health. His family should step into the spiritual aspect of it.’’

https://dailypost.ng/2023/12/01/gov-akeredolus-illness-spiritual-pray-for-him-primate-ayodele/

The governor has now embarked on another medical trip but it would be best if his family can seek spiritual solutions to conquer the spiritual illness; they can’t fight spirituality physically. If truly they want to save the life of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, they should listen to Primate Ayodele’s warnings.