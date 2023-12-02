Tinubu told Aiyedatiwa to sign undated resignation letter – Commissioner

The Ondo State Commissioner for Information, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, has disclosed that it was President Bola Tinubu that demanded a signed resignation letter from the Deputy Governor of the state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The Commissioner made this known on a Channels Television programme: “Lunchtime Politics,” on Friday.

Ademola-Olateju said: “First of all before I even talk about the Abuja meeting I just want to thank the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for being a very good leader, wading into the crisis in Ondo State.

“His intervention has cooled the temperature that was just going haywire in Ondo State, we thank him.

“At the Abuja meeting, key decisions were made by Mr President who is the leader of our party the All Progressives Congress.

“Those key decisions were that the status quo in the state be maintained.

“He decided that the executive council must not be dissolved under any condition and the party structure should be maintained, that the leadership of the House of Assembly should be intact and he nominated three people; the Secretary to the State Government, the party chairman and the speaker of the house to be the enforcers and to forestall further problems.

“He asked for the signed resignation letter of Honourable Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Deputy Governor undated in case anything untoward happens, so that is what I know.”