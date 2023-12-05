Tinubu orders probe into Kaduna village bombing

President Bola Tinubu has ordered for a probe into the bombing of Ligarma, a village in Kaduna State.

This is contained in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity on Tuesday in Abuja.

There was a bombing of persons alleged to be conducting religious activities in a village at Tudun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the president directed a thorough and full-fledged investigation into the incident and called for calm while the authorities look into the accident.

Ngelale said Tinubu also directed swift and comprehensive medical attention for surviving victims while praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

He added that the president sympathised with the families of victims, the people and government of Kaduna State over the accident.

”President Tinubu describes the incident as very unfortunate, disturbing, and painful, expressing indignation and grief over the tragic loss of Nigerian lives,” the statement added.

